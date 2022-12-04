The years go by and the success of “El Chavo del 8″ does not go out of style. Despite the death of several of its actors, as well as that of the creator Roberto Gómez Bolaños, viewers who grew up with the show continue to watch its episodes over and over again.

But, as in any story, anecdotes and secrets reveal the events behind a famous product. With the end of the series in 1980, María Antonieta de las Nieves told Chespirito that she would continue giving life to Chilindrina, so she decided to make a series about her. Her plot showed what happened after the end of the neighborhood.

The Chilindrina spin off: why did he leave the neighborhood?

With the idea of ​​having her own program, the actress recorded a pilot, the same one that had some problems getting on the air. After the refusal of Roberto Gómez Bolaños for the fiction to reach the Televisa comedy grid, the interpreter said that she spoke with Emilio Azcárraga, former owner of the television station, about this inconvenience. He gave his go-ahead and fulfilled his assignment.

already with “Here is the Chilindrina” on the air in 1994fans not only saw the return of the character, but also learned why she left the neighborhood and went to live in a convent.

In the first chapter of the series, Doña Nieves sends a letter to Father Luna, Chilindrina’s godfather, and informs him that, after being left alone, she is in charge of the girlbut—being an older woman—she finds it difficult to maintain it.

“I am left alone with my great-granddaughter. I no longer have health or age to sustain it. Now, since you are a priest, you have to carry it. Receive her with all the love you have, she is an adorable and tender girl. She is incapable of giving trouble. From now on it is your responsibility”, specified the voice-over of Mrs. Nieves.

La Chilindrina and Don Ramón from “El Chavo del 8”. Photo: Chespirito Group

This would not be the only proof that Don Ramón died in the universe of “El Chavo del 8”. In the movie “La Chilindrina in distress” (1994) there is a scene in which the character of María Antonieta de las Nieves says that her father died.

“ My cute daddy. He is already in heaven with God, who needed someone to amuse the angels above. The only bad thing is that he left me alone down here,” she commented, while being consoled by one of the nuns from the convent where she went to live.

What happened with Ramon Valdes and why was it not part of the series and the movie? The actor behind the character died in 1988.. Considered one of the saddest losses in the series, fans to this day remember his time on TV and in the movies.