Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, said on April 27 that the UN Security Council (SC) resolution condemning the ban on the work of women in Afghanistan left a number of issues related to solving the problems of the inhabitants of this country “outside the brackets”.

On April 27, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the ban on women working in Afghanistan.

“Of course, we do not welcome the decision of the Taliban (the Taliban movement, the organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities. – Ed.) to restrict the rights of women and girls. Of course, these bans must be lifted. But “outside the brackets” of the resolution were, among other things, the real reasons for the unresolved issue of unfreezing Afghan assets belonging to the Afghan people, calls for increasing humanitarian assistance and restoring the country’s economy, and the negative consequences of unilateral sanctions,” he said at a UN Security Council meeting.

At the same time, the permanent representative noted that such an approach of the West does not surprise the Russian side. According to him, this is just another example of the “double standards” policy of the United States and its allies when discussing conflicts in the UN Security Council.

Earlier, on March 6, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov told Izvestia that over the past six months the situation in the country has only changed for the worse.

On February 10, Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Semyon Grigoriev said that almost all the promises that the Taliban made when they came to power in Afghanistan, they did not fulfill.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on December 24 warned of devastating consequences for Afghanistan following the country’s restrictions on women working in national and international non-governmental agencies (NGOs).

At the same time, the UN condemned the Taliban’s decision to ban Afghan women from working in NGOs. The organization emphasized that such decisions violate the basic rights of women, as well as contrary to humanitarian principles. Also, the UN expressed hope to hold talks with representatives of the Taliban to clarify the discussion of this situation.

The Afghan Ministry of Economy on December 24 ordered the suspension of the admission of female NGO employees to work “until further notice” under the threat of having their licenses revoked.

Prior to that, on December 20, following a meeting of the Taliban, it was decided to limit the education of women in universities in Afghanistan. Educational institutions were required to impose a ban as soon as possible and inform the authorities about it.

This step caused a negative reaction of the world community. In particular, the United States warned of its readiness to take action against the current Afghan authorities.

Although the Taliban have promised to establish a more moderate form of government, as well as to ensure the rights of women and minorities, at the moment, Afghan women do not have access to education, severely restricted in their choice of profession, as well as in free movement and clothing.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated in May 2021 after the start of the withdrawal of US troops who had been in the country since 2001. The Taliban launched an offensive against the country’s major cities and entered Kabul on August 15, announcing the end of the war.