Book review | “I am not afraid of anything!” comes the girl's battle cry in the Italian blockbuster novel

Beatrice Salvion's debut novel is a thoroughly enjoyable read.

Novel

Beatrice Salvioni: I fear nothing (La malnata). Finnish Leena Taavitsainen-Petäjä. Rubber. 319 pp.

Italian of Beatrice Salvion (b. 1995) debut work I'm not afraid of anything is a controlled entity, a real novel in the best sense of the word.

It breathes defiance, anger and revenge. But also friendship, loyalty and hope.

The first sentence refers to the crime: “It is behind the work to lift a dead body from one's head.”

If you want, you can read the work as a crime novel, because the retrospective narrative that starts from the opening sentence is the answer to the question of why this situation has happened.

The answer is not unequivocal, and the situation is not black and white, even if it seems so on the surface. Evil is hidden in human nature. Circumstances breed evil and structures attract crimes.

Salvion's final acknowledgments deny that the process of writing the novel has been frantic. Leena Taavitsainen-Petäjä has beautifully interpreted the author's apparently intense Italian language and nascent narration into Finnish. All in all, an enjoyable read.

On stage is the northern Italian city of Monza. We are living in the middle of the 1930s.

On the feast day of the city's patron saint, black shirts and Roman greetings flash in the street scene. Benito Mussolini talking on the radio.

The scene of the novel is 1930s Italy, the time of dictator Benito Mussolini. – In the picture Mussolini (1883–1945) with his generals inspecting the Italian artillery in February 1939 in Rome.

Italy invades Ethiopia. Those young men who do not have relationships fall into the war. Corruption is rampant.

So Monza is not an idyllic Italian city in spirit, but a laboratory of inequality. Its life is told by 12-year-old Francesca, a family girl brought up to be kind.

He is attracted to a girl of the same age called Malnata, “evil's own”, who catches a lizard's tail from a muddy river. An injured lizard grows a new tail. But a little girl from a poor family who made a mistake once has been condemned and branded forever under the bridge.

Francesca begins to see his surroundings with new eyes after getting to know this demonized Maddalena. Liejuinen is not only the riverside but the whole city. The narrative progresses with the most insightful symbols.

Friendship begins with stealing cherries, the fruit of paradise. Francesca swallows a cherry stone and is afraid that a cherry tree will start coming out of the holes in her body.

The old belief is not true, but Francesca begins to bleed. The two girls know almost nothing about becoming women, and the lives of the women around them don't look very attractive.

Francesca's the cold-blooded mother suddenly starts wearing a red dress. Maddalena's older sister's stomach swells into a ball in a strange way, and a cologne-smelling gentleman puts his hand under Francesca's skirt in the Madonna chapel.

“Men treat women like animals,” accuses Maddalena, whose sense of justice does not accept the prevailing conditions. “I'm not afraid of anything” is his battle cry.

“Only idiots cry,” continues Maddalena. Women have been crying about their miserable fate long enough. Scaring and updating have not led to anything.

The girls brazenly seek justice with their hometown's own weapons: contempt, threats, exposure, revenge.

And at the same time, the novel is a fresh story about how difficult it is to be fair and good. The familiar story about Noah plays in the background: God got tired of people's wickedness and drowned the whole crowd, but Noah received mercy and was saved.

Significant the person in Salvion's novel is also the son of a fruit merchant named Noè, born in the year of the great flood. The father hates his son because he lost his wife when he was born.

The Christ-like Noè tries to break the evil cycle. The father scolds him even for being smaller, but the boy does not get bitter, but becomes, among other things, a messenger and a dove of peace for the two girls.

I am not afraid of anything is a culturally aware novel in many ways, and its biblical symbolism deepens the longer you stay with it.

It also makes you think about the fact that not only girls are still raised as they were almost a hundred years ago:

“Then you sit quietly in your seats.”

A woman's thing and girl energy are of interest elsewhere, as the translation rights of the novel have already been sold to 30 countries.

According to Gummerus' information, Beatrice Salvioni will visit Finland in June.