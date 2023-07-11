The head of Chechnya Kadyrov announced the capture of 5 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kleshcheevka area near Artemovsk

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said in his Telegram-channel about the capture of five soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kleshcheevka area near Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).

“Here are the first fruits of the work of the Akhmat special forces in the Bakhmut direction. In the course of operational operations in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Kleshcheevka, five soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were taken prisoner. All this happened against the backdrop of the mass hysteria of the Ukrainian media that this settlement is under the fire control of the “square” army,” Kadyrov wrote.

The head of the republic said that Kleshcheevka is controlled by the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation.

On June 9, Ramzan Kadyrov announced that the Akhmat special forces in the special operation zone had been redeployed to the Artyomovsk direction. On July 6, Kadyrov showed footage of the battle between the infantry of the Akhmat special forces and the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The footage shows how the fighters, being behind the fortifications, fire from the Verba portable anti-aircraft missile system (MANPADS) into the air at the intended targets.