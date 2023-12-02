The minister added to reporters that the police quickly arrested the 26-year-old Frenchman using a stun gun.

He said that the suspect had previously been sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for planning another attack and is on the watch list of the French security services and suffers from psychological disorders.

The attack occurred at around 19:00 GMT when the man attacked two tourists with a knife a few meters from the Eiffel Tower, killing a German citizen. While the police were chasing him, he attacked two other people with a hammer before he was arrested.

Darmanin explained that the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” and told the police that he was upset because “many Muslims are dying in Afghanistan and Palestine” and that he was also upset about the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office said it was investigating the incident.

The incident comes less than eight months before the French capital hosts the Olympic Games. This incident may raise questions about the security situation during the global sporting event.

The French capital is planning to hold an unprecedented opening ceremony on the Seine River, which may attract up to 600,000 spectators.