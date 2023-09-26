Mash: in Odintsovo, a 16-year-old teenager died due to a temperature jump due to ARVI

In the town of Odintsovo near Moscow, a 16-year-old teenager died due to a sharp rise in temperature due to an acute respiratory viral infection (ARVI). This became known Telegram-Mash channel.

According to preliminary data, the young man’s heart stopped. Lately he has not been attending school and has been at home, afraid of catching a seasonal infection. These measures did not help – the teenager fell ill.

At first, the student had a cough, fever and weakness. However, one night the boy began to choke and become delirious.

The parents called an ambulance, but the child could not be saved.

Earlier, Russian doctor Lev Averbakh said that at the initial stage, meningitis can easily be confused with a severe form of ARVI.

The specialist emphasized that it is not for nothing that meningitis is considered one of the most dangerous diseases: if you do not consult a doctor in time, it can lead to a number of complications.