Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 09:12



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Far from dying, the now everlasting franchise ‘The Walking Dead’ continues to expand, and it does so in the right direction, against more than one forecast, thanks to the spin-off format, read derivative product. If the first one dedicated expressly to one of its characters, ‘TWD: Dead City’, had the bloody Negan as the protagonist, pointing to the cinema of the master Carpenter, with a grateful B-series aesthetic, gore and a lot of viscous zombies, ‘TWD: Daryl Dixon’, which already indicates from its title which role it focuses on, opts for a more cinematic look, inevitably recalling ‘The Last of Us’ – there are those who claim that the inspiration is obvious, considering the possibility of a clear plagiarism, but due to the production dates of both projects the rumor does not add up. If the applauded adaptation of the video game took special care of its narrative and formal aspect, avoiding the obvious, the new series based on the comic written by Robert Kirkman, with drawings by Charlie Adlard, lets itself be carried away by the European fantasy, taking advantage of the setting where it takes place. to the action after the apocalypse: France. Good old Dixon, with his unkempt hair and the air of an out-of-date thug, ends up on the coast of our neighboring country in a lost boat. As he steps onto land, problems begin. Characters who come and go, wrapped in an atmosphere that sits somewhere between ‘Mad Max’ and ‘Children of Men’, rich in living dead, with something new: a troop of undead burst onto the scene whose blood burns like acid. When their heads burst, the splash hurts the attacker’s skin, passes through clothing and epithelial tissue with astonishing ease, like the vital liquid of the mythical ‘Alien’ designed by HG Giger. A variant of biters, the burners, even more lethal.

In ‘TWD: Daryl Dixon’, new pages are written in the survival manual in the face of a threat from hell that walks, with a less nervous line than usual and European temper. More French is spoken than English, which provides a certain authorial touch to the original version, indirectly, for those who regularly taste all types of festival films and appreciate a different rhythm and staging. There are flashes of originality in the settings, a well-crafted setting, without a budget excess, distancing itself enough from the source material to offer a new story of kill or be killed. The zombies are there, although, as always, they are the role and the bond that surround the social parable. Norman Reedus, the face of the video game ‘Death Stranding’, is faithful to his character card, Daryl Dixon, mythologized in the endless seasons of ‘The Walking Dead’, a series that shelved its fundamental arc but extends, like a infection, in productions like the one in question.

Zombie France



Like ‘TWD: Dead City’, the interesting thing about its latest expansion is its measured duration, six chapters that significantly lighten digestion. Dixon is the excuse to embark on a trip through France. On his way he comes across a convent, with some very peculiar nuns, and a child to save: supposedly, the one chosen for a mysterious task (played by Louis Puech Scigliuzzi). Yes, it sounds like ‘The Last of Us’ – we can read that far. We learn about the previous life of the cleverest novice – played by Clémence Poésy – in interesting, well-integrated flashbacks that may remind us of ‘The Night Devours the World’, where the living dead also growl with a Gallic accent. Vital information to understand a set that offers some emotional sequences, without going over the tearful line. A group of orphans, terrible infants, beyond ‘Thunder Dome’, provide a moving touch to an adventure of existential resistance, with the necessary truculence, without gratuitous excesses and a delicate soundtrack.

‘TWD: Daryl Dixon’ allows itself the luxury of returning to the calm origins of the original series, with its strengths and weaknesses, and expresses themes such as faith and trust. The apocalypse cannot annihilate all hope. Or if? With the human being involved, it is difficult to find an easy answer. It deserves special attention, for highlighting the work with the camera, the photography, signed by Tomasso Fiorilli, who proposes influences from classical Dutch painting of the 16th and 17th centuries, with names such as Johannes Vermeer, responsible for the well-known painting of ‘The ‘young man with a pearl’. Let us remember, finally, that France was already pointed out as a possible origin of the zombie virus in ‘TWD: World Beyond’, in its second and final season, thanks to a post-credits scene located in a French medical laboratory.