The documentary seeks to trace the threads of the emergence of the extremist ideology that established the option of violence, by researching the literature of the “Brotherhood” thought, which Al-Banna founded about a hundred years ago.

The documentary reviews testimonies of former members of the “Brotherhood”, specialists in the organization’s thought, in addition to a reading of Al-Banna’s thought and his writings, and the ideas of those who were influenced by him, such as Sayyid Qutb, for example, who is classified as the spiritual father of takfiri groups in the second half of the last century until now.

The film attempts to answer a number of questions, such as the existence of evidence of the link between the thought founded by Al-Banna, the proliferation of terrorist movements that use violence, or justify it, and what the world has harvested from the seed of thought that Al-Banna planted in the minds of his followers.

It is worth noting that the film, which will be shown on “Sky News Arabia” on Wednesday, January 19 at 4:30 pm GMT, 8:30 pm Abu Dhabi time, is part of the channel’s documentaries series, and was filmed in the United States of America, Egypt, Tunisia and Norway.