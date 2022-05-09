Since 2017, actress Jodie Whittaker has been in charge of the leading role in Doctor Who, one of the most iconic series in England. During this period, the property suffered from a series of controversies related to the people behind the camera. While everything seems to return to calm, the fans of this saga received great news in the last few hours, and that is that a new actor for the role of Doctor Who has been selected.

Through their social networks, it has been revealed that Ncuti Gatwa, famous for his participation in sex educationwill be the new protagonist of Doctor Who. Gatwar will take on this role during the season that will be responsible for celebrating the 60th anniversary of the series. During his recent presentation at the BAFTAs, the actor commented that his selection for the role had been official since February of this year, but it was not until a few hours ago that this information was released.

This is what he mentioned about it:

“There are no words to describe how I feel. A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited and, of course, a little scared. This role and show means so much to so many people around the world, including myself, and each of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will do my best to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and to be able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly smart and full of danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground. The whole team has been very welcoming and has really given their heart to the show. And as discouraging as it is, I am aware that I am joining a family that truly supports me. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I’m giving this show my all.”

It is clear that the fans of Doctor Who are facing a new era. Although this will be the first time that this role has been carried out by a person of color in a main way, it should not be forgotten that Jo Martin, a black actress, brought The Fugitive Doctor to life for three episodes in 2020.

Via: Doc Who.