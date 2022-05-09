Home page World

Of: Patrick Mayer

Split

Travel destination between Bavaria, Württemberg and Baden: Lake Constance, here the view over Lindau. © IMAGO / CHROMORANGE

The first heat wave sweeps across Germany at the beginning of May. Between the Black Forest, Lake Constance, Allgäu and Tegernsee – where and how long the weather lasts.

Munich/Lake Constance/Allgäu – The weather in Germany is like midsummer these days. heat everywhere. In Lusatia in the east and on the Neckar in the south-west it should even get up to 30 degrees hot on Wednesday (May 11).

Weather in Germany: Heat and high summer in the middle of May

But in many places the summery weather only lasts for a short time. There are sometimes big differences, especially in southern Germany. Day trippers should hurry, and in times of remoteness and more flexible working hours, maybe go for a hike during the week or even go swimming for the first time. Where it gets really warm. And where rain showers are to be expected soon.

Black Forest to Lake Constance, Allgäu to Upper Bavaria and Franconia – IPPEN.MEDIA explains at which excursion spots the weather lasts and for how long.

Black Forest (Baden-Württemberg): Plenty of sun and weather comeback at the weekend

Freiburg im Breisgau with around 230,000 inhabitants is located in the south-west of southern Baden. The university town not only has a picturesque historical core. The surrounding area in Breisgau with the wine-growing region of Baden and the Black Forest is also a sight to behold from a tourist point of view.

It is traditionally a few degrees warmer here than elsewhere. And so it is this week. According to weather.com it should be up to 24 degrees on Tuesday and up to 26 degrees on Wednesday. The sun should shine almost continuously on both days and the risk of rain should be a maximum of five percent. Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 20 degrees by Friday. But: The risk of rain increases to 90 percent. The good news: The weekend should remain completely dry, the temperatures will rise again to up to 24 degrees.

Constance (Baden-Württemberg): Windy weather interruption at Lake Constance

At Lake Constance, where the Austrian Vorarlberg and the Swiss Säntis mountains are on the horizon, the weather in the immediate vicinity of the Alps tends to change quickly. After 27 degrees and plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, this will also be the case on Thursday.

The sky is getting loud weather.com be overcast in windy conditions over the lake. On Friday, the risk of rain is said to be 85 percent and therefore high. But: The weekend should also be very stable on Lake Constance – at up to 24 degrees and without rain showers between Baden, Württemberg, Bavaria, Switzerland and Austria.

Allgäu (Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria): Rain and thunderstorms on Friday

The Great Alpsee in the Upper Bavarian Oberallgäu near Immenstadt im Allgäu is a popular destination for mountaineers, hikers and paragliders. Halfway between Lake Constance, Ulm and Munich, many day tourists come here.

But: They should all avoid Friday (May 13th). Because loud weather.com the temperatures climb to a maximum of 17 degrees. In addition, there should be thunderstorms in strong wind conditions. The sky is supposed to be overcast as early as Thursday, and the wind is picking up. Also in the Allgäu there will probably be solid weather with light clouds and around 20 degrees at the weekend.

Tegernsee and Schliersee (Upper Bavaria): risk of thunderstorms south of Munich

It doesn’t get quite as warm in the Bavarian foothills of the Alps around Tegernsee and Schliersee, about 50 kilometers south of Munich. Important for all hikers: As of Monday evening (9 May), it should remain dry on Tuesday and Wednesday. At least at up to 21 degrees.

According to the online portal, Friday prevails weather.com Danger of thunderstorms at the Schliersee, the probability of rain is high (up to 90 percent). Temperatures are expected to drop to 15 degrees but rise to 21 percent over the weekend as clouds alternate with sunshine.

Würzburg (Franconia): No rain, but really warm temperatures

A view of the Main towards Franconia: The baroque city of Würzburg with around 130,000 inhabitants is known for balmy summer evenings on the “Alten Mainbrücke” with a glass of wine from the vineyards around the Marienberg Fortress.

Here, too, you can indulge in the good life, and the weather in these May days is absolutely appropriate. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the maximum temperatures without any risk of rain will be a maximum of 27 degrees. It should stay dry until the weekend, with temperatures around 22 degrees. (pm)