The Puerto Rican reggaeton player YandeHe will launch next Friday, together with the Ewing Athletics brand – the legendary basketball player Patrick Ewing-, the Ewing x Yandel Rogue, the company's first sneaker to include a brochure in Spanish.

“I am a big fan and collector of sneakers and a big fan of the legend of the New York Knicks and NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing,” said

Yandel in a press release.

(Barranquilla will lose the venue of the 2027 Pan American Games)(Rohan Dennis: the dark background of the former cyclist suspected of killing his wife)

What it says…

“Now I can have my own shoe in collaboration with one of the brightest stars in the world of sports. It's amazing to start the new year with the introduction of the Ewing x Yandel Roguesince the shoe will also celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2024,” he highlighted.

Ewing, for his part, highlighted: “For the first time in the history of our brand, we collaborated with a Latin artist, so it is only fair that we collaborate with a legend.”

The Ewing x Yandel Rogue comes in a special box that features a comic in English and Spanish printed inside that tells the story of the sneaker, the release explains.

Wisin and Yandel, during their presentation in VIña del Mar, in 2019.

This collaboration between the stars marks the first time that an Ewing sneaker model includes a brochure in Spanish. The tissue paper inside the box features the flag ofand Puerto Rico.

In terms of design, the sneakers feature a leather and 'nubuck' leather upper (tanned cow leather, with a velvety appearance) in gray and white with blue details, while the white part of the shoe is completely reflective and the Blue sole glows in the dark, giving the shoes a unique touch.

(Rafael Nadal put an end to a year of ordeal and came back with everything)