Frost | Coldest in 25 years in Swedish Lapland: -43.6 degrees

Swedish In Kvikkjokk-Årrenjarka in Lapland, freezing temperatures of 43.6 degrees Celsius were measured last night. According to the Swedish Meteorological Institute SMHI, it has not been as cold in the region for 25 years.

According to SMHI, last night's temperature was the lowest that has been measured at the Kvikkjokk-Årrenjarka observatory since 1888.

The very cold weather is predicted to continue in Sweden until the end of the week.

Cold has increased the price of electricity and the situation is made worse by the fact that one of the reactors at the Forsmark nuclear power plant has a fault. The reactor, which was running at half power, was supposed to start running at full power the next night, but according to the latest information, the fault is worse than expected and the reactor will be shut down. It will remain closed until January 24.

While freezing temperatures are punishing the northern part of Sweden, other types of difficult winter weather are in store in the south. For example, parts of Götanmaa, Blekinge and Skåne are forecast for strong winds and up to 20–30 centimeters of snow later today.

Strong the snowfall has already caused a lot of traffic problems in Denmark and southern Norway as well. In Norway, the authorities have urged people to stay home and work, and in the Agder region, for example, several schools have remained closed.

Also in Oslo, the authorities said that one school had to send students home because the temperature inside the school had not been raised above 13–15 degrees. Oslo has been promised up to 27 degrees below zero for next weekend.

Problems have also been caused by strong wind, which is why, for example, the ferry of the DFDS company traveling from Norway to Denmark could not dock at the port in Copenhagen on Wednesday, but had to wait for the weather to improve at sea. There are about 900 passengers on board.