The theme for a few weeks in the NBA has been the pursuit of the record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbarall-time leading regular season scorer, by Lebron Jamesstar of los angeles lakers.

Well, said feat was completed just a few hours ago, in the duel of the Angelenos against the Oklahoma City Thunderin which James surpassed Jabbar’s 38,387 points by scoring 38 points, and leaving the new mark at 38,390, which will continue to grow as the games go by, as long as LeBron remains active.

That said, the top of the list of the greatest basket players in the history of the best basketball league in the world has been modified for the first time in more than 38 years, having a new historical leader in James, and leaving a true legend like Abdul -Jabbar in second place, something that thousands of people saw as impossible.

top 10

With James in top spot with 38,390 points and counting, and Kareem second with 38,387, the rest of the top 10 scorers in league history goes as follows.

Karl Malonehistoric Utah Jazz power forward, left his mark at 36,928 points, ranked third, well above the fourth best ranked, kobe ​​bryantanother Lakers legend, who retired with 33,643 points.

For the first time in more than 38 years, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is second on the all-time scoring list. Photo: AFP

In fifth place is the great Michael Jordan, considered by far the greatest player of all time, who retired with 32,292 points in his career between the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards, followed in sixth place by one of the best european players of all time, Dirk NowitzkiGerman icon of the Dallas Mavericks, who closed his career with 31,560 points.

Another player who was in the Lakers, the mythical wilt chamberlainwho held the record for the highest scorer in history for 18 years, until Abdul-Jabbar surpassed him in 1984, retired with 31,419 points, in seventh place on the all-time list, followed by the great Shaquille O’Nealanother brilliant center who passed through the Lakers franchise, ending his career with 28,596 points in eighth position.

Carmelo Anthonyfor now without a team in the NBA, but one of the best scorers who has stepped on a basketball court, is ninth in history with 28,289, and to close the top 10, Moses Malone he registered 27 thousand 409 in his 19 years as a professional.