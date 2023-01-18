Last season’s NBA champions, the Golden State Warriorsthis Tuesday they visited the White Housebeing received by the President of the United States, Joe Bidenas well as Vice President Kamala Harris.

During the previous presidency of donald trumpStephen Curry, maximum legend of the Warriors, said that he was not interested in attending the White House to visit the president, something that Trump himself took personally, and withdrew the invitation.

This afternoon’s meeting was the opposite, as Biden declared that the Warriors will always be welcome, also assuring that Curry is one of the greats of this era.

new fans

As for Kamala Harris, who is originally from California and a Warriors fan, she received a jersey with the number 1 from Stephen Curry, as the number 1 fan, while Biden received one with the number 46, as the president. number 46 of the North American nation.

“As a very proud daughter of Oakland, California, it gives me immense personal pride as Vice President of the United States to say, Dub Nation is in the house.“Harris said, in statements published by ESPN.

We recommend you read

The Golden State franchise was proclaimed champion the previous season after defeating the Boston Celtics in 6 games, achieving their fourth championship in the last 8 years, being one of the last dynasties formed in the league.