The Golden State Warriors they won’t be able to count on their head coach tonight when they take on the memphis grizzlies in the fourth duel of the series of Western Conference semifinals of the NBA.

According to what was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kerr entered the health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19so it was discarded.

Interestingly, the one who will be the new coach of the Sacramento Kings from the 2022/2023 season, Mike Brownwill be the one to take his place on the San Francisco team’s bench.

First big challenge

For Brown, the goal will be to guide the Warriors to their second straight win over the Grizzlies and take a 3-1 series lead, moving within one win of the Western Conference Finals.

On the other hand, Mike Brown, once the current playoffs are over, will report to the Kings, where his challenge will be even greater, since his assignment will be to end the longest streak without qualifying for the NBA postseason, which belongs to Sacramento. , with 16 years in a row.

We recommend you read

Returning to the Golden State Warriors, they are looking to access the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2018/2019 season, when they lost to the Toronto Raptors.