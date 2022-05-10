The deadline for submitting the 2022 Personal Income Tax return has been extended until May 31, good news for those who left it to the last minute.

Below is a list of what may or may not be deducted in the main areas considered by the IRS for you to take advantage of all the rebates you are entitled to.

Income Tax 2022: see tips to avoid falling into the thin mesh

Wrong Income Tax? See how to make a rectifying statement

See how MEI should declare the Income Tax 2022

To create the lists below, we spoke with lawyer Renato Vilela Faria, coordinating partner in the tax area at Peixoto & Cury Advogados.

Health area

In healthcare, payments made to:

doctors

dentists

psychologists

physical therapists

occupational therapists

speech therapists

hospitals

health insurance

In addition, expenses arising from laboratory tests, radiological services, orthopedic devices and orthopedic and dental prostheses can also be deducted.

According to Faria, in the case of treatments performed with occupational therapists and speech therapists, in addition to the invoice, it is good to have a report that justifies that expense.

On the other hand, expenses related to:

companions, including a private room used by this

that are covered by insurance policies or when reimbursed

glasses, wheelchair, crutches, silicone prosthesis, botox application

expenses with a nurse, acupuncture, nutritionist or surgical instrument

Covid-19 medicines, vaccines and tests

In the case of health, there is no specific limit for deduction.

education area

In this area, expenses are deductible with:

early childhood education, comprising daycare centers and preschools (children up to 5 years old)

elementary School

high school and higher education, comprising undergraduate and graduate courses (master’s, doctorate and specialization)

professional education, comprising technical and technological education

But the taxpayer must be careful, because are not deductible:

language courses, arts, dance, sports and cultural activities

pre-university courses

expenses with uniform, transport, school and didactic material

purchase of notebook, tablet and computer

The maximum deduction limit per person is BRL 3,561.50, but the IRS states that all expenses must be declared, leaving the IR program to limit and consider only the limit per person as deductible.

Aesthetics and other health-related areas

According to the Federal Revenue, as a rule, any payment for a medical procedure, carried out in a medical establishment, by a medical professional, can be used as a deduction.

In the case of purely aesthetic procedures, however, there is disagreement as to whether such expenses are deductible or not.

For Vilela Faria, expenses with these procedures, in principle, do not receive rebates.

Procedures performed by professionals such as nutritionists, nurses, social workers and surgical instrument technicians, unless they are included in the hospital bill, also end up not being among the services that may suffer abatement.

private pension

The Revenue allows the reduction of expenses with private or supplementary pension plans, but sets a limit of 12% of taxable income, recalls Vilela Faria.

According to him, it is important to remember that only expenses with PGBL plans (Free Benefit Generator Plan) are deductible. Those with VGBL (Vida Generator of Free Benefits) plans are left out.

legal expenses

Those who had legal expenses during the 2021 financial year can also declare them to receive rebates.

According to Faria, the main expenses are those related to Advocative hours.

In addition, other legal expenses could be deducted, as long as they have not been reimbursed or indemnified to the taxpayer.

donations

Taxpayers can also receive IR rebates if they make donations to charities and similar institutions.

In the declaration software, the Revenue provides a complete list with the areas it considers for the purpose of reducing donations: transfer of funds to Fundos da Infância e da Adolcência (FIAs), created by the States with the enactment of the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA) and entities that support children and adolescents in general, for entities that encourage culture, audiovisual activity, sport and also those that act to promote the Elderly Statute.

In general, therefore, the taxpayer can donate to any entity that is within these areas.

After choosing which entity he wants to donate to, the taxpayer transfers the desired amount and requests a receipt to prove that he made the donation. Through this receipt, he is able to deduct up to 6% of the IR due.

Alimony

Taxpayers who pay alimony can also use these amounts to make deductions from the Income Tax, there is no limit amount for that.

Other expenses

Expenses recorded in the cash book can also be declared on account of the exercise of the self-employed (self-employed) activity, provided that they are essential for the performance of the work (rent, water, electricity, telephone bill, etc, limited to the value of the income from this activity ).

Finally, the expenses of rented properties (IPTU, condominium, fees, etc.) and the amount of rent received, provided they are paid by the lessor and not by the tenant, can also be declared for abatement purposes.