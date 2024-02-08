Basketball world champion Dennis Schröder is moving from the Toronto Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. The Braunschweig-based German Press Agency confirmed corresponding reports from US media on Thursday. “Yes, that’s right,” said Schröder. The Nets have “good players to play with.” He hopes “that Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas aren’t too mad at me about the World Cup.” The two US national players had lost to Germany in the semifinals with the USA at the World Cup.
The Nets are Schröder's seventh team in the NBA. He started his career with the Atlanta Hawks. He then played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics, the Houston Rockets, again for the Lakers and, since the beginning of the season, for the Toronto Raptors in Canada. In the Eastern Conference table, the Nets are just ahead of the Raptors and are fighting for participation in the playoffs.
