“Day appeal, presented by the Australian journalist's lawyers, in order to avoid his extradition to the United States. Meanwhile, in Italy, initiatives to grant honorary citizenship to the founder of Wikileaks are multiplying.

Just today the Bari City Council approved the resolution that officially confers honorary citizenship on Assange, following the unanimous vote in the City Council on December 28th. “It is an important signal from the mayor Antonio Decaro, president of the ANCI – support the activists of the Free Assange Bari association – We hope that this news can give impetus to the whole country in continuing the fight for his release”. A battle that concerns not only him as a person, but the freedom of information in the Western world of which Assange has become a symbol.

And the Municipality of Rome also takes a step forward in this direction. In today's meeting in the Capitol, the City Council was convened for next Tuesday, March 13th from 10am to 4pm: on the agenda is the resolution to grant the founder of Wikileaks honorary citizenship of the capital.