The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal, eliminate the NBA champions 4-3 and qualify for the final in the East. From Thursday they will challenge the Miami Heat. Boston takes off at the beginning of the third quarter and spreads with an excellent performance at the 3-point shot: the Celtics close with 22/55, 40% from the arc. Grant Williams, with 27 points and 7/18 from long distance, turns from wingman into driver in the evening when the star of the team, Jayson Tatum, scores 23 points. Milwaukee does not stand up to comparison in shooting: the 4/33 of the 3-point Bucks says it all or almost. Giannis Antetokounmpo closes with 25 points (10/26 shooting), 20 rebounds and 9 assists. The Greek, on the pitch for 43 minutes, is unstoppable in the first quarter. Eventually, he has to raise the white flag.