According to the Orange County sheriff, the shooting happened around 2 p.m., during a luncheon banquet after a morning church service. Another person was slightly injured. The dead and injured are all adults. The Geneva Presbyterian Church is located on El Toro Road in Laguna Woods, a city below Los Angeles with a population of about 16,000.

The police have arrested the suspected perpetrator, a 60-year-old Asian man. A weapon that may have been used in the shooting was also found, the sheriff’s office said. At a press conference, it was announced that churchgoers had overpowered the gunman before police arrived. “They have shown extraordinary heroism,” Orange County Sheriff Jeff Hallock said. “With their intervention, they have without doubt managed to prevent additional deaths and injuries.”

The suspect’s motive has not yet been released.

It is the second major shooting in the US this weekend. On Saturday, ten people were shot dead and three injured at a supermarket in Buffalo. The gunman, according to authorities a right-wing extremist, is being charged with a racially motivated hate crime. Eleven of the thirteen victims were black Americans.

“This is very disturbing news, especially so close to the Buffalo shooting,” said Republican Senate Member Katie Porter. “This should not be our new normal. I will work hard to support the victims and their families.”

