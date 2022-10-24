Unfortunately for him Orlando Magicin the 3 games played in the regular season in the NBA, they have not won any, but despite this, they have reasons to be happy and confident in their future as a franchise.

The Magic selected in the first draft position last June, to paolo bancheroplayer out of the duke universitywho in just 3 games has already left his name written in the history books.

Banchero, a 19-year-old power forward, 2.08 meters tall, scored 27 points with 9 rebounds in the loss against the Detroit Pistons in his first professional game, 20 points with 12 rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks, and 23 with 5 rebounds against the Boston Celtics.

Historical

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Paolo Banchero is the first teenager (up to 19 years old is considered a teenager), to register 20 or more points in his first 3 games in the best basketball league in the world.

Banchero had a historic debut against the Pistons, as with his 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists, he became just the third player in history to record at least 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in his first appearance as a pro, joining Grant Hill and LeBron James.

There is no doubt that the Magic made the right decision, having a player that they can build their franchise around, having the talent and potential to quickly become one of the best players in the NBA.