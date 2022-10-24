Turkish President Erdogan said he spoke with his colleague Putin five times a month

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has revealed how many times he has spoken to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the past month. His words lead RIA News.

Erdogan noted that for 20 years (both during his premiership and presidency) he has been in close contact with world leaders. He noted that he had spoken with Putin five times lately.

“In the last month alone, we have spoken with Mr. Putin five times. The same with Mr. Zelensky. On the other hand, we have telephone diplomacy with the President of the United States,” the Turkish leader said.

Earlier, Erdogan spoke about working with Putin on the food crisis in Africa. The heads of state discussed that the goods could be transferred to the underdeveloped or undeveloped countries of Africa.