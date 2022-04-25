Giannis Antetokounmpo was shown as normally shown, and that qualifies as unstoppable, by leading the milwaukee bucks to the 119-95 victory against the chicago bullswhom they have put on the verge of elimination from the NBA playoffs.

The current defending league champions were led by Giannis, who had a monster game of 32 points, 17 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 blocks, in 35 minutes of action.

Junior Holiday also stood out for the starters, with 26 points and 7 assists, while Grayson Allen he shone off the bench going 6-for-7 from 3-point range, finishing with 27 total points, contributing greatly as the Bucks took a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.

Bulls, with the rope around their neck

Despite the efforts of their starters, the Bulls are one loss away from being eliminated, in their first appearance in the postseason since the 2016/2017 campaign, when they also left in the first round.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 24 points and 13 assists, while DeMar DeRozan added 23 points, and Patrick Williams had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The fifth game of the series will be on Wednesday, April 27, at the Fiserv Forum, home of the Bucks, who will have the opportunity to advance to the Conference semifinals for the fourth consecutive year.