Milan, Tonali: “We are first, but nobody believes in us”

“We have to think about one game at a time. Few believe in us, but we are up front but no one says we are strong. We are humble and think one game at a time.” Word of Sandro Tonali match winner against Lazio (2-1 comeback with a super second half for the guys from Pioli) and more and more leader of a Milan that never dies. The 92nd goal revived the Devil in the Scudetto sprint against Inter: +2 waiting for the away match on Wednesday 27 April in Bologna who will say if the Nerazzurri are or are not the leaders in equal matches.

The goals at the end? “It was a great emotion. We sweated to get to this result. The atmosphere tonight at the Olimpico was fantastic, it seemed to be at San Siro. We thank our fans. It is a great emotion for me this goal, every goal with this shirt is an emotion and I will never forget it “, the words of Tonali in Dazn. At the start of the match that saw Lazio go straight in front of Lazio … “We started badly even in the derby, we reacted without finding the goal. Even today we didn’t start well. We created a lot, we were good at finishing.” Up Ibrahimovic: “He wanted more balls vertically and in the middle. It’s rare to have someone like him, we have to exploit him as much as possible, from one of his towers the game has changed. We must all continue like this.”

