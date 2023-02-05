It’s been a couple of days since Kyrie Irving shook the NBA once again by asking the brooklyn nets be piercedso a new ‘girlfriend’ has emerged for the spectacular 30-year-old guard.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Los Angeles Clippers They have signed up to the list of teams that are interested in taking over the services of Irving, who have been looking for a point guard for some time.

Reports indicate that Kyrie Irving was negotiating a contract extension with Nets management, however after failing to reach an agreement, the veteran has requested to be traded to another franchise.

The interested

Among the teams that are most interested in the base recently selected for the eighth time to the All-Star Game, are the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks, phoenix sunsand now the Clippers.

Irving is in his last year of contract with the Nets, so the management could well proceed to transfer him in the following days, before the deadline which is next Friday the 9th, being able to obtain something negotiating for him, instead of seeing him walk away for free in free agency in the summer.

Currently the Nets are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 32 wins and 20 losses, with Kyrie Irving averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds.