AWhen Commerzbank lost its place in the Dax in September 2018 and the now insolvent scandal company Wirecard moved up, it wasn’t just the malice that was great.

Many observers saw it as a symbol of change in the financial sector: on the decline, the all too sluggish-looking traditional company that offers all financial services, but none of them exceptionally well; and that, as alleged ballast, drags along hundreds of outdated branches and tens of thousands of employees. On the other hand, the flexible fintech Wirecard, which has cleverly chosen a growing niche – payment in particular on the Internet – and is said to earn more with a tenth of its employees, is on the rise.

Today everyone is smarter when it comes to Wirecard. The stock market value, which was the basis for a place among the top 30 listed German stock corporations at the time, was built on fraud, as the next round of the trial in Munich this week will presumably show. But is the comeback of Commerzbank, which has just won back a place in the Dax, a sign of an end to digitization?

Certainly not. Rather, it should be noted that the “old yellow bank” would not be able to return to the Dax instead of Linde if Deutsche Börse had not expanded its leading index from 30 to 40 members in September 2021.

Impressively fast renovation

But even three years ago, the leap back into the top 40 most valuable German stock corporations was completely unrealistic for Commerzbank. Under Martin Zielke’s leadership, she appeared without ambition and vision. The only hope, it seemed, rested in higher interest rates, but that was a long time coming. However, Zielke had to go in the summer of 2020 – a few weeks after Wirecard’s bankruptcy, which also cost Commerzbank, as the largest creditor, a three-digit million amount.

Zielke’s successor Manfred Knof also seems free of visions; intellectual flights of fancy or almost diplomatic ambitions, as shown by his predecessor Martin Blessing in the International Banking Association or with proposals for Eurobonds, are not to be expected from Knof. The former manager of Allianz insurance, however, has a clear idea of ​​how Commerzbank can make money in a leaner structure with fewer branches, more digital processes and finally a focus on its greatest strength – the corporate lending business. Knof managed to carry out the restructuring, which had been postponed for at least ten years, impressively quickly in 2021, when interest rates were still low.







In 2022, Commerzbank then benefited from the overdue turnaround in interest rates by the central banks in the USA and Europe: it now pays significantly less interest on deposits from savings customers than it receives on loans that it is newly issuing. This means that the interest surplus, their most important source of income, is bubbling up like it has not been for decades. The bank now has positive momentum on its side. In 2022, she brought in a billion-dollar profit, the amount of which is only vaguely known. The shareholders, including the federal government, will finally receive a dividend again in May 2023, only for the third time since the state entered the state in 2008.

There is a place for Commerzbank

Unfortunately, Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has lost sight of the goal of selling the state bank stake in this legislative period. The liberal apparently uses the fact that many countries are resorting to state-controlled industrial policies as an excuse. Ironically, under the aegis of the FDP, the political influence on Commerzbank via supervisory boards even increased.







It no longer needs the state to support it. While a few months ago its future seemed at best to be a junior partner of a larger European bank, Commerzbank now looks strong enough for an even longer period as an independent institution.

After all, the size of the German economy should not only enable Deutsche Bank, which offers its customers as a global house bank, to make a living. There is room for Commerzbank if it focuses clearly on medium-sized companies. And then is courageous to take credit and currency risks, and does not charge their customers too low a price for it. Commerzbank often comes across as too bureaucratic and not digital enough.

The return to the Dax is the crowning glory of Commerzbank’s restructuring. However, the trend towards fewer branches and employees and towards more digital processes will not only continue in the financial sector.