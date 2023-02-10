48 hours ago Lebron James He became the top scorer in NBA history, surpassing 38,387 points from the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbarin the defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Today, in a complicated duel against the Milwaukee Bucks For the Los Angeles Lakers, James has been ruled out due to pain in his ankle, which has bothered him for much of the course.

This same ailment in his joint was the reason why LeBron finished with 38 points in the loss against Oklahoma, since minutes before the end of the game, he himself asked to leave due to pain in his foot.

New beginning

That being said, the Lakers tonight’s game against the Bucks at Crypto.com Arena will be shorthanded, as during the trade deadline, the club has made quite a few moves.

The Lakers have traded Thomas Bryant to Denver, Russell Westbrook, Damion Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson to the Utah Jazz, as well as Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic.

On the other hand, they have added more than interesting pieces such as the guards D’Angelo Russell of the Timberwolves, Malik Beasley of the Jazz, as well as power forward Jarred Vanderbilt also from Utah, center Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic, and Davon Reed of the Denver Nuggets.

However, the reinforcements will not be able to see action tonight against Milwaukee, so the Lakers will only have Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis, Troy Brown Jr, Wenyen Gabriel, Lonnie Walker IV, Rui Hachimura, and Max Christie available.