Governor of São Paulo stated that the text “collides with the constitutional order” and mentioned the existence of another project in the area

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), vetoed on Tuesday (7.Feb.2023) a bill that sought to raise awareness about menstruation and universal access to sanitary napkins for people in situation of menstrual poverty in the State. The decision was published by official diary from Sao Paulo. Here’s the full (46 KB).

The project named “Menstruação Sem Tabu” proposed the free distribution of pads to “students from the state school network, teenagers who have committed infractions, detainees, women and teenagers sheltered in units and shelters under state management, in a situation of vulnerability, and also those in a street situation, or family situation of extreme poverty”.

The measure also sought to reduce the cost of pads for people who menstruate.

The text is authored by 7 female MPs from different parties. Are they: Janaina Paschoal (PRTB), Leci Brandão (B’s PC), Delegate Graciela (PL), Beth Sahão (PT), Edna Macedo (Republicans), Marina Helou (Network) and Patricia Bezerra (PSDB). Here’s the full of the proposal (133 KB).

In his decision for the total veto, Tarcísio said that the project “collides with the constitutional order” because, according to him, there are 3 articles that “they are not limited to establishing the principles and guidelines of public policy, but they determine the public administrator what to do and how to do it”in addition to not estimating the budgetary and financial impact caused by the measure.

The governor also said that, despite recognizing “the noble goals” of Menstruação Sem Tabu, considered that “the State of São Paulo has adopted concrete measures to achieve the objectives of the proposal”.

Tarcísio also stated that there is a “solid” state public policy regarding overcoming menstrual poverty, which includes access to necessary supplies, such as sanitary napkins, as well as information about the menstrual cycle.

He mentioned the “Intimate Dignity Program”, established in São Paulo in 2022, which promotes educational campaigns and provides for the distribution of products related to menstrual hygiene (intimate sanitary napkins, menstrual cups, unscented wet wipes, etc.) public of the State and the CEETEPS (State Center for Technological Education Paula Souza).

He also stated that tampons are already distributed to women and adolescents from São Paulo who are arrested or in detention units.