Queue of trucks on the M20 motorway, in Charing (Great Britain), last Saturday. / REUTERS

THE TRUTH MURCIA. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 02:50



The blockade in the vicinity of the British port of Dover and access to the Eurotunnel continues without signs of improvement, as reported yesterday by the president of the Regional Federation of Transport Organizations and Companies of Murcia (Froet), Pedro Díaz. «The retentions of twelve, fifteen or even 24 hours are maintained, without us having i