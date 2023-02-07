Even though the boston celtics they didn’t count on tonight Jaylen BrownJayson Tatum’s talent was enough to lead the team to a 111-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The victory keeps the Celtics at the top of the Eastern Conference of the NBA, with a record of 38 wins and 17 losses, 1.5 games above the Milwaukee Buckswhich follow them in the second position.

Tatum was on the verge of a triple-double, recording 34 points, 11 rebounds with 6 assists, playing 39 minutes, followed by Derrick Whitewho added 23 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

for good step

Jayson Tatum, 24, is currently in his sixth NBA season, all with the Celtics, having recently selected his fourth consecutive All-Star Game, averaging 30.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

Moving on to the performance of the Pistons, there was little they could do against the best team in the league currently, Bojan Bogdanovic being the top scorer for Detroit with 21 points, which were of little use.

We recommend you read

The Pistons continue aimlessly, falling for the second game in a row, located in the last place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 14 wins and 41 losses, the second worst in the entire NBA, only behind the Houston Rockets of the West, last with 13-40.