In order to rehabilitate him and avoid further injury, the guard of the Indiana Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon, will be off for at least 10 days, due to inconveniences in his Achilles tendon.

Through a post on social networks from the same team, it was revealed that Rick Carlisle, head coach, confirmed that Brogdon has been ruled out of upcoming NBA games to focus on his recovery.

Brogdon has been one of the most outstanding players for the Pacers, in this year that has been quite difficult for the group, averaging 18.5 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds, in 28 games played.

The worst time to get injured

It’s a pretty tough loss for the Pacers, who right now have 3 injured starting players, with Brogdon, Myles Turner Y Domantas Sabonis, in addition to the fact that the team has a streak of 2 wins in a row, after beating Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in recent days.

The Pacers are thirteenth in the Eastern Conference, far from the tenth place that would allow them to be in a play-in position, where they would fight for their place in the postseason.