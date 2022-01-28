The quintets chosen by fans, press and players. In the east also DeRozan, Young, Embiid and Antetokounmpo. West Curry, Morant, Jokic and Wiggins Appointment on February 20 in Cleveland

Several news and the usual certainties, branded LeBron and KD. The NBA, in fact, announces the two quintets from which the captains, James and Durant, will be able to draw in the draft to form the teams that will compete at the All Star Game in Cleveland on February 20. 50% of the vote comes from NBA fans, 25% from a group of journalists and the remaining 25% from the league players themselves.

The names – In the East in addition to the star of the Nets will go to Cleveland DeMar DeRozan of the Bulls, who has really done great things in this first part of the season, Trae Young of the Hawks, and the two MVP award nominees Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. No big surprise then. The script in the West is quite different. The quintet of the Western Conference, in fact, proposes the captain LeBron, the usual Steph Curry, the phenomenon of the Grizzlies Ja Morant, at his first call for the match of the stars, the Serbian Jokic, the real favorite, at least at this moment, in the race at MVP, and the big surprise Andrew Wiggins. The Golden State player, also on his first call-up for the All Star Game, defeated Utah long Rudy Gobert and teammate Draymond Green. See also German basketball star in the USA: What makes Dirk Nowitzki so valuable

Warrios at the top – The Warriors can therefore boast two holders at the All Star Game while the team with the best of the NBA, Phoenix, will have to settle for reserves for the Cleveland event. Same goes for Miami, currently the top club in the Eastern Conference. In a week, the NBA will announce the reserves, chosen by the coaches, who will make up the two rosters for the star game, then the two captains will proceed with the draft. Kevin Durant will then have the task of forming one of the two teams but will almost certainly be forced to miss the All Star Game due to his left knee injury.

