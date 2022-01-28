Iran | The women got to encourage the national team in Iran

The female viewers felt that their presence and encouragement helped the home team win the World Cup qualifiers against Iraq.

Ladies got to watch the Iranian national team football match for the first time in years in Tehran on Thursday. The women were at Azadi Stadium to encourage the Iranian national team to win 0-0 in the World Cup qualifiers against Iraq.

The women were allowed to watch the Iranian national team match on the spot last nearly three years ago.

“This was perfect. Now the sound is gone,” two female students, who wore the country’s flag, described their mood as they left the stadium.

Government of Iran has generally excluded women from football stands and other stadiums since the country ‘s Islamic Revolution in 1979, forty years. Religious leaders have justified the ban on the need to protect women from seeing men with disabilities and the masculine atmosphere at sporting events.

In September 2019, the International Football Association (FIFA) ordered Iran to admit women to football stadiums without restrictions and based on demand for tickets. The women then got to watch Iran’s World Cup qualifier.

The next time, however, did not materialize until Thursday.

Iran after the victory, the streets were filled with fans celebrating the victory. Around the stadium, cars played horns and people cheered for victory.

“I’m really happy. This was the first time I got to Azadi Stadium to watch the match, ”the 26-year-old Mahyaksi the self-introduced woman said.

“I ordered the admission ticket electronically and received a confirmation via SMS.”

The women entered the stadium through the entrance reserved for them. In the auditorium, men and women were divided into different parts of the auditorium.

“I would have liked to watch the game alongside my spouse. However, we were informed that men and women are separated, ”he said Golnaz Bahari, who carried his child with one hand and carried the horn of vuvuzela in the other.

The women took part in the “Iran, Iran” encouragement with the men. A group of three female spectators speculated that “the presence of women certainly had an impact on the winning outcome of the match.”

Fifa issued an order to Iran in 2019 after a female fan dressed as a boy in a football auditorium and, after being caught cheating, burned himself for fear of death. Sahar Khodayarin the death sparked demands in the outside world for the exclusion of Iran from international football.

Fifa has been putting pressure on Iran for years. In recent years, the change has also been hampered by interest rate restrictions. Now women are waiting for a permanent relaxation of Iran’s spectator orders.

“There’s nothing weird or hard about this,” Mahya said of women’s access to the games.

“This should have happened earlier and now I hope this continues.”