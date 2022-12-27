bad news for the Sacramento Kingsafter The Athletic journalist, Shams Charania, revealed that the star center of the Californian club, Domantas Sabonissuffered a tear in a ligament in your thumb right.

However, the Lithuanian does not plan to stop playing, and on the contrary will try to do so on Tuesday in the NBA, when the Kings receive the Denver Nuggets o’clock at 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

This will be the first game against those from Colorado, of the 2 that in consecutive days in which they will face each other at the Golden 1 Center, home of the Kings, who are sixth in the Western Conference with a record of 17 wins and 14 losses.

They need it

Mike Brownwho spent the last few years as Steve Kerr’s assistant coach at the Golden State Warriors, but already with experience as a head coach in the NBA in previous years, was chosen to lead the Kings from the current season, making until the moment great job.

The Kings are in playoff position, where they haven’t made it in 16 straight years, the longest streak in NBA history for an NBA franchise, with the hope that this season will end.

Sabonis has been one of the pillars of Brown’s scheme, being vital with his talent and versatility, averaging 17.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, leading the NBA, with 6.7 assists, leading the Kings, with a percentage of 61.1 in field goals , 38.9 in triples, and 74.6 in free throws, firm for his third selection the Stars game.