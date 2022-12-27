This next 2023 is going to be a leap for the video game industry, and this is because many titles are going to be using the next generation game engine of Epic Games, Unreal Engine 5. Among the titles there are not only AAA-sized productions, but also some indies where an interesting survival horror has stood out in particular.

The title bears the name of projects aida, which is using said development tool, with an aspect that can be reminiscent of how it felt to test titles in the horror genre. This is in charge of pulsetrix Studiosan independent study that has already managed to hook many users into Steam with beloved jobs like Phobia – St. Dinfna Hotel.

Beyond what has been reported, there is no additional data on Project Aida, so fans should expect updates from the studio in the coming months. The trailer is a demonstration of what the Unreal Engine 5, although it is not confirmed at all that the final project will look as it is put in it.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: It certainly looks very striking, let’s just hope it doesn’t end up being a generic horror installment like many others, since a Steam game with that description is released practically every day. We’ll see the future of the game.