A night for the NBA history books. Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points in the win for the cleveland cavaliers 134-145 on the Chicago Bullswhich was defined in extra time.

Mitchell finished with 22 of 34 shooting from the field, 7 of 15 from 3-point range, 20 of 25 from free throws, as well as 11 assists and 8 rebounds, so he was 2 rebounds away from achieving the first triple-double in history. NBA player with 70 or more points.

Just to give some context to Mitchell’s feat, the Cavaliers’ star guard scored more than the Bulls’ pair, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, who finished with 70 points between them, with 44 and 26 respectively.

legend night

On the other hand, Donovan Mitchell with his 71 points, is his new personal maximum in a game, in addition to setting a new all-time record for the most points in a game for the Cleveland Cavaliers, surpassing the previous mark of 57, which was shared by Lebron James and Kyrie Irving.

The Cavaliers players took the souvenir photo with Mitchell. Photo: AFP

Not being enough, Mitchell is the seventh player in history to reach 70 points in a game, joining Wilt Chamberlain, who only did it 6 times, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor, and Devin Booker.

Donovan Mitchell’s 71 points are the most by a player in an NBA game since Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns scored exactly 70 on March 24, 2017, albeit in a loss to the Boston Celtics.