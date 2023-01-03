“At the bottom there is room” continues to be the most successful Peruvian series in recent years. The end of its ninth season left fans speechless with its surprises: Claudia Llanos returned, Don Gilberto’s memory worsened and Jaimito and Alessia kissed.

To the delight of the fans, the production confirmed a tenth installment for next January 9 with the return of their beloved characters. In this scenario, more than one wonders if Irma Maury will also return from the dead.

Irma Maury said goodbye to Doña Nelly and “There is room at the bottom” in 2014. Photo: composition LR / América Televisión

Maury’s condition to return to “AFHS”

On more than one occasion, Maury rejected the idea of ​​returning as Doña Nelly. “I don’t miss my character. What’s more, it already seemed a bit burdensome to me because they called me that name on the street, and I don’t like it, ”she previously told“ América noticias ”.

However, he left open the possibility of having a completely new character, and screenwriter Gigio Aranda supports the idea. “I have thought about his return many years ago. I have it ready, so if Irmita wants, plim”, he commented.

How did Doña Nelly die?

Doña Nelly won the lottery, but she couldn’t handle the excitement of being a millionaire like her rival Francesca Maldini. A heart attack finally caused her death and Don Gilberto discovered her corpse in the street.

Don Gilberto’s cry of pain alerted the family, but it was too late. Nothing was the same again in Las Lomas from this episode of “Al fondo hay sitio”.