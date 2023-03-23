Being pigeonholed in a certain genre and even a franchise is something extremely common in the medium. It’s normal to see many studios working on a certain type of game from the very beginning, and sometimes for decades, simply not doing anything different. Almost since it was founded, Visual Concepts He has made sports titles ranging from the NHL, through the NBA, to the WWE. For this reason, now seeing them in charge of something as different as LEGO 2K DriveIt has undoubtedly caught our attention.

A few days ago we had the opportunity to visit the headquarters of 2K Games, where in addition to spending several hours in advance with LEGO 2K Drivewe were able to chat face to face with Brian Silvacreative director of said title who, of course, we asked how the project had started considering the history and background of the studio he represents.

“The project started several years ago. About four years ago if I remember correctly. LEGO was interested in working with Visual Concepts, so we thought about what we could do to bring something new to the table for a LEGO game. The team behind LEGO 2K Drive it has a lot of people with experience in racing games, so we thought ‘well, it’s been a while since the last LEGO racing game, so now is the time.’” said the manager.

Well there you have it. The truth is that it is extremely interesting to see a study like Visual Concepts that radically changes direction, taking a significant risk in order to show that they are there for much more than just sports games. Remember that LEGO 2K Drive is scheduled to launch this May 19 on basically all platforms. We wait for you to tell us what you think of what has been shown so far.

Source: Atomix