The President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, sanctioned this Thursday (23) the laws for joining NATO approved by a large majority in the Eduskunta (Local Parliament), thus concluding the last national process to approve the adhesion to the Atlantic Alliance.

On March 1, Eduskunta supported by 184 votes in favor and seven against the Nordic country’s entry into NATO, a historic decision that ends decades of military neutrality and seeks to strengthen its security against the aggressiveness of neighboring Russia.

The accession process for Finland, which applied in May last year at the same time as Sweden, will be completed once it is ratified by Hungary and Turkey, the only two NATO members that have not yet done so.

After postponing the debate and the subsequent parliamentary vote several times on the entry of the two Nordic countries into NATO, Budapest recently announced that its Parliament will vote in favor of Finland’s entry next Monday.

In turn, the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said a week ago, during a visit by Niinistö, that his country will give the green light to Finland’s entry into NATO, although so far it is not known when the ratification process will take place. in the Turkish Parliament.

The Finnish authorities want their entry into the Alliance to be completed as soon as possible so that they can participate in the NATO Summit in Lithuania on 11 and 12 July as full members.

Helsinki’s initial objective was to formalize its accession at the same time as Sweden, but the reluctance of Hungary and, above all, Turkey, to Stockholm’s entry could prolong the Swedish process.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán assured at the end of February that, although he supports integration, both Sweden and Finland “spread lies” about the situation of democracy and the rule of law in Hungary.

In turn, Erdogan maintains his veto due to Sweden’s refusal to extradite people that Ankara considers linked to terrorist organizations, especially from the Kurdish sphere, and demands to continue with the negotiations.