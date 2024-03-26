There will be additional border controls in Germany, including at the border with the Netherlands.

The luxury of the Schengen countries is that you can travel through the countries without any form of control. With the accelerator pressed a little, you can drive through Germany, Luxembourg, Austria or Italy in a day without any interference at the border. This summer things are a little different.

Border controls Germany

You have to take extra border controls into account this year. Nancy Faeser, the German Minister of the Interior, has this according to Rheinische Post announced. Additional checks have already taken place at the borders with Switzerland, Poland, Austria and the Czech Republic in connection with human trafficking. The focus there is mainly on trucks. However, this summer there will also be additional checks at the borders with the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France.

The extra checks on our side of the border do not have to do with human trafficking, but Germany wants to better control who enters the country during the European Football Championship. The European Championship lasts from June 14 to July 14 and will be played in various football stadiums in Germany.

Additional border controls also take place during this period. Matches relatively close to the Dutch border are played in Gelsenkirchen and Cologne. There are a total of 10 host cities. The Dutch national team will be in action in Berlin, which is easy to drive to by car. The plane is then a more logical travel option if you are purely concerned with football. Or you can just watch the match from the back of your BMW.

The German government is taking a closer look at the security of the event following the recent attack in Moscow. Customs hope that border controls will prevent possible attackers from reaching Germany via neighboring countries. The country is also not looking for football hooligans, for example, to come and ruin the party.

So be aware that you could be pulled over or that there might be a traffic jam at the border crossing between June 14 and July 14.

