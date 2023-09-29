Nazi salute at the Oktoberfest: two 24-year-old Italians stopped in Munich

They had given the Nazi salute during the Oktoberfest. For this reason, two 24-year-old Italians were arrested in Munich, accused of using symbols of unconstitutional organizations.

According to what was declared yesterday by the German police, the two 24-year-olds were filming themselves with their smartphones while being encouraged by their companions. They were blocked by security personnel and then detained by the police.

During the same evening, a 19-year-old from Munich was also stopped who, after also giving a Nazi salute, hit a 47-year-old man in the face.

All three must answer to the same accusation, that of having used symbols of unconstitutional organizations. Since the two Italians are not resident in Germany, the Munich prosecutor’s office has ordered precautionary custody for them. They were brought before a judge who will have to decide whether to confirm the detention.