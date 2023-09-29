Genoa – In tent, in via Balbi, to ask for more residences for university students and better canteens. The protest took place in front of Giurisprudenza, which is also the seat of the rectorate, organized by the collective “Cambiare strada”.

“Today like Changing Course we are also in a tent in Genoa in front of the university, joining the national mobilization which since last Monday has seen us students in action throughout Italy – we read in the students’ note – We repeat our requests: the abolition of law 431/98 (the one that regulates rental contracts for students) and the introduction of a fair fee, to limit excessive speculation on the private market”.

Genoa, the banner of demands attacked by Genoese university students in front of the headquarters in via Balbi 5

“Enough money from the Pnrr assigned to private individuals to create luxury student residences and an investment plan to increase and improve the university’s student residences and public residences – the students ask – and a permanent discussion table with the ministries of the university and infrastructure and transport, the regions, the bodies for the right to education and student organisations”.

The Conference of the Regions will take place in Turin on Monday, the students announce: “But it is yet another summit of a political class that does not listen to students and does not deal with the right to education. We will be present to challenge the Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini who will be present at the conference”.