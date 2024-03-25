Last Sunday, March 24, the young man José Antonio Martínez Flores, 32 years old, originally from Tepic, lost his life in a fatal accidentwhich has left the Nayarit people shocked.

According to reports from the Red Cross, the events occurred on Highway 76 Tepic – Miramar, at the height of the San Juan Gardens Pantheon to the Las Brisas subdivision on Av. Insurgents.

The emergency team reported that the young motorcyclist was hit and dragged for approximately 1 kilometer. Although he was hospitalized, he did not resist his injuries and died.

Relatives demand justice

The José Antonio's sudden loss has left a great impact on the cityespecially among his friends and family, who describe him as a hard-working, happy man dedicated to his family.

His smile and kindness were known by everyone in the Venustiano Carranza town and beyond, ensuring that his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

He responsible for the incident, identified as Tiburcio Castillo, 77 years old and originally from Michoacán, fled after committing the act, ignoring warning signs and running a red light. Fortunately, he was arrested by the authorities and placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry.

The Nayarit community and José Antonio's relatives are demanding justice so that the person responsible is brought before the law and held accountable for his actions.