For a few days now, all players in the world have been able to enjoy Dragon's Dogma 2a new RPG by Capcom in which exploration is everything, and that is due to its strict mechanics of traveling throughout the map without the need to use the transfer points, which are quite limited. And that is not the only detail that must be taken care of, since users have encountered the dragonsplaguea disease that directly affects adventure companions.

For a long time, Capcom revealed the existence of this, it is a contagious disease that only infects the pawns, warning that if it advances with the characters there is no type of reverse, so users must know how to identify it in time. It is transmitted by recruiting pawns, without knowing the user can hire infected people and once one of them is in, they will have the possibility of spreading the virus to others, which will end with the death of some.

Something that makes the task of saving yourself from the disease difficult is that you cannot know if a pawn is infected before joining it to the group, but when you finally make the selection, a tutorial will appear. dragonsplague on the screen and that is the indication that he is indeed sick. That means that the second the user must fire the character to prevent things from leveling up, but the problem comes later, since it will not be the last avatar to try to get a place to infect on a new occasion.

Of course, there are some other solutions that can help detect the disease, and that is to look at your companions from time to time, zooming in on their eyes, and if they are a fairly striking red color, it is an indication that You should get away from them as soon as possible. Similarly, when there is no longer any movement, it is possible to see if they hold their head as if they were suffering from some pain, that is also a possible clue that something is not right.

Remember that Dragon's Dogma 2 Is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Kotaku

Editor's note: In all my time playing, fortunately nothing serious has happened to me with this illness, so I hope in the future I don't encounter it and that I can enjoy the game without worrying. However, it may arrive sooner than I imagine.