In the world of that other football in which the breaks are still seasoned with cups of broth and grilled bacon sandwiches that the fans savor while they entertain themselves identifying flags in bars that in many cases are no more than booths, the fans agree when pointing out to La Salera (La Rioja) as one of the most charming stadiums in Spain. A picturesque setting in which the players run the band between pine trees because here the games are played in the middle of a forest. Idyllic location that makes this facility different from all the others and which the members and supporters of the Náxara CD have been enjoying for six decades. A team that throughout the course has also become special, the only one that since the beginning of the season has been holding its three-point matches. Last Thursday they extended the plenary session against Autol (0-4) and increased their consecutive league victories to 14. A team with a duende day by day.Related news standard Yes Rival from Madrid or Barça in the El Deportiva Minera Cup: 1,300 inhabitants and celebrations to the beat of the drum Jorge Abizanda standard Yes Son of Francesc Arnau, who died in 2021 Pol Arnau, the hero of the Copa: «An angel has helped me from heaven» Miguel Zarza«Yes, it is special. La Salera is a stadium that is located in a forest and has natural stands, from which fans watch the games, which make this a totally different field. For us it is magical,” José Antonio García, ‘Josean’, the coach of the leader of the Third Division group from La Rioja, explains to this newspaper, hours after celebrating his team’s latest victory. «The key is undoubtedly the costumes. The boys are interpreting very well what each match requires and we are being able to solve the tests that the rivals give us. The players are showing that, despite the exceptional streak we have had, they maintain the ambition to continue winning,” highlights the coach. La Salera, home of Náxara, a unique field in Spanish football ABCThe peculiar stadium of Náxara (team that represents the municipality of Nájera) was inaugurated at the end of April 1966 with a match between the extinct Club Deportivo Logroñés and Athletic de Bilbao, an event present every day because the poster of that historic friendly presides the club offices. This year, La Salera has more charm than ever and not only because of that wonderful natural environment, next to the Camino de Santiago, which does not leave indifferent the fans who discover it for the first time. Also sporting magic because no rival has been able to score in the field of the leader, who also counts appearances away from his fortress as victories. Confetti in their 14 league battles. “Win, win… and win again.” If there is a stadium and a team where Luis Aragonés’ famous phrase comes into force, it is, without a doubt, La Salera and Náxara. Najerino is the only one of the 496 teams that participate in the five main football categories (from First Division to Third RFEF) that has reached the month of December having won all of its league matches. An immaculate trajectory that has nothing to do with the situation of last year, in which Náxara was not able to avoid relegation from the Second Federation. The objective of Josean García’s team, in which the club maintained its confidence despite that Relegation is the return to the lost category. The team walks towards it with sixth gear engaged. Not only has he added all the points (42), scoring a goal against Náxara has become an almost impossible undertaking. He has only conceded three goals, a ridiculous number compared to the 48 goals scored by his players. “One day, sooner or later, the first defeat will come, but we are going to try to make it as late as possible,” says García, who, like his players, exudes a healthy ambition to continue winning. The Najerians are one win away from equalizing the 15 of the Gimnástica Segoviana in the Third division of Castilla y León (2020-21), and two of those harvested by the Balearic Constancia in the same category (1982-83), according to data from @DrPercheles, account specialized in football statistics. The record for wins since the start of the league in the national category, however, is held by CD Orense, which in the 1967-68 season achieved a historic record by winning all its league games (30). “We are clear that every day It’s different, 14 consecutive victories is outrageous, but that’s in the past. Next week there is another game and it is clear that the rivals are going to make it increasingly difficult for us,” warns Josean. Also a unique technician.

