Toño Sanchís I couldn’t end the year in a better way. The documentary ‘900 days without Anabel’, on Netflix, has managed to position itself as one of the most watched, worldwide, on the platform. This, which consists of three chapters, deals with the kidnapping and murder of Anabel Segura, a young woman who lived in the exclusive urbanization of La Morajela, in Madrid, and who was kidnapped to demand a million-dollar ransom from the family. They ended up killing her. The former representative of Belen Esteban has had an important role since, as indicated in the episodes, he is one of its Executive Producers. A work that has been carried out through Loveo Audiovisual, a limited company whose corporate purpose is “the production, marketing and broadcast of television programs; production, co-production, filming, distribution and marketing of cinematographic films.

His success as a producer comes after his decline as a representative of public figures. He went from being next to the most popular television collaborators –Ylenia Padilla, Kiko Matamoros, Mila Ximénez and Terelu Camposamong them- to the fact that a large part decided to dispense with their services after the litigation they carried out with Belén Esteban, from which the television company emerged victorious. Toño Sanchís and San Blas were very close. The socialite did not take a step without him knowing. Even his name appeared in his will. However, in 2015, a claim from the Treasury destroyed their friendly and professional relationship. The collaborator of ‘Ni que fuerámos shhh’ owed the treasury nearly 600,000 euros for various irregularities, something that caught her by surprise since she thought she was aware. Although the worst came when he wanted to pay off the debt and realized that he did not have enough money to do so.

Belén Esteban, as she has confessed on occasion, was not aware of the money she had earned for the work she had done. I didn’t even know the amount I had in the bank. At that time, as he explained, it was Toño Sanchís who was in charge of his financial affairs. This event motivated him to open an investigation to find out the reason why he had no money despite having carried out countless television collaborations, advertising campaigns and interviews. It was at that moment when he realized that the representative had gone from charging 20% ​​for his representation work to 30% without this modification being reflected in a written contract – he defended that it was a verbal agreement.

He also collected invoices and documentation and found, according to what he said, that there were jobs for which he did not charge anything or much less than what was agreed. The television station assured, during an interview on ‘Deluxe’, that it had not received part of the galas for ‘Más que baile’, a program that it won. Nor did he see a euro of ‘Ambitions and reflections’, his biography, with which he managed to sell nearly 60,000 copies. On that occasion, Belén Esteban, trusting in his intentions and always according to his version, signed a contract without reading it in which she transferred the copyright to him. Thus, with all this, Belén Esteban took legal action against Toño Sanchís to return the money he had kept. Finally, the Court ruled in favor of the collaborator and he was sentenced to pay her approximately 600,000 euros – which she was able to prove.









Above, Belén Esteban and Toño Sanchís at one of the ‘Más que baile’ galas. Left, that of San Blas. together with his then representative, at a signing of his book. Right, the Villanueva del Pardillo house that went up for auction

After winning the lawsuit, Toño Sanchís declared himself insolvent and Belén Esteban resorted to seizing the assets of his former right-hand man to reduce the debt. Thus, his home, located in Villanueva del Pardillo, in Madrid, went up for auction. Finally, the one from San Blas kept it, who bid for it, and sold it. Even so, as he revealed a few weeks ago in ‘Ni que fuerámos shhh’, the man from Madrid owes him close to 400,000 euros. And she is not willing to lose them. «I am glad that you are working so hard to pay me what you owe me apart from the costs, that you have not paid me any of the costs and interest. The only thing I hope is that since what you work on is recorded, you are billing it in your name and your company, that it is not supposedly with other people. These words came after he admitted, on Mr. Wolf’s podcast, that he was acting as a producer: «Since Toad 1, I have not stopped producing. I have done several projects and soon we will present another that will be promoted worldwide – reference to Anabel Segura’s documentary. “That is the greatest recognition, it fills me with pride.”



“If I were Belén’s lawyer, I would use the theory of lifting the veil with the intention of investigating how that SL is constituted and the shares that Toño has” Alfredo Arrién Paredes Lawyer

ABC has contacted Paredes y Asociados Abogados to find out the steps that Belén Esteban could take to collect part of that debt now that the Madrid native has acknowledged that he is working. Note that Toño Sanchís is the President and CEO of Loveo Audiovisual, a limited company that has been in charge of the production of the Netflix documentary, whose constitution was made in July 2022. «If I were in charge of its legal interests, I would use the theory of lifting the veil with the intention of investigating how that SL is constituted and the participations that Toño Sanchís has,” explains the lawyer Alfredo Arrién Paredes. «You can be the President and the CEO but not be a shareholder or attorney-in-fact. An SL allows several figures. What they have to investigate is whether the figures in which a person with a SL participates are aimed at protecting the assets of the natural person. But not only that, the lawyer would file “a complaint” for alleged “punishable insolvency.”

Pending trial

The judicial war between Belén Esteban and Toño Sanchís seems to be very far from over. And not only because of the money that the producer owes to San Blas. In 2025, a new trial is scheduled to be held between them after the talk show host decided to take the case to the criminal level. «I am going to go against him and against the banking entity. This man had control of some accounts that have been opened with forged signatures. Up to six signatures, mine and my brother’s. Who has falsified them? Why did he have accounts that I didn’t know about and with access codes? I don’t know if he forged them, but he benefited, that’s for sure. And again it will be Justice who determines it. “Whatever has to be will be,” he expressed, after winning in the civil case, in conversation with the magazine ‘Semana’. And, according to what the lawyer said Montse Suarez in the ‘Deluxe’ when Belén Esteban announced that she would go against him criminally, she could face more than 10 years in prison for the alleged crimes of disobedience to authority, falsification of documents, disloyal administration and abuse of superiority. ABC has contacted Toño Sanchís to find out, first-hand, how he faces this lawsuit, to talk about the debt and his professional projects, but he has refused to comment anything on the matter.