Lavrov: The US is waging war against Russia while managing the conflict in Ukraine

The US is waging war against Russia while managing the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, reports RIA News.

According to him, Washington supplies Kyiv with weapons and intelligence. For many years, Ukraine has been prepared to achieve the defeat of Russia “with its hands and bodies,” the minister noted, commenting on the US decision to supply Kyiv with even longer-range missiles in an interview with the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin”.

Earlier on September 17, ex-adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Western intelligence was supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine, helping to launch long-range missile strikes. According to him, when carrying out long-range strikes, the Ukrainian side uses American and British unmanned and manned reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence collection systems.