Fourteen types of natural habitats – habitats – for plants are in danger of disappearing from the Netherlands. The habitats on this ‘black list’ will probably no longer be able to recover from the excess nitrogen in the foreseeable future, says a research by ecologist Roland Bobbink of research center B-WARE, among others. Bobbink did that research on behalf of greenpeace† According to the organization, an irreversible situation threatens to arise within four years.