What is it that has made WhatsApp Plus so popular despite the fact that it is an APK of the original Meta app? Simple, the many extra features it offers, which make it extremely tempting.

Despite the fact that it is a WhatsApp mod, which implies sanctions from the official app, such as the suspension of the account, the “Plus” version is still one of the Most Downloaded APKs by netizens.

And the fact is that the advantages it offers over Meta’s instant messaging platform are obvious, even if it means making it a little “illegal”, by not respecting the terms of user privacy.

One of the biggest pros that WhatsApp Plus offers is the ability to change the time of the last connection or simply decide which of your contacts will be able to access this information; something that is certainly not in the options offered by WhatsApp, since in the latter you can only choose who does not see it, but you cannot choose who can.

Another advantage comes in the version 19.00.00which, in addition to correcting errors from previous updates, offers the possibility of see as many times as you want the photos and videos scheduled for a single view.

Also the APK 19.00.00 of WhatsApp Plus grants the possibility of always stay “online”and it is not that you are literally going to be connected all day, but that when your contacts enter to see your chat you will appear “on line”, without really being.

In addition to this, this “pirate” version allows you to see the messages without the fear of coloring the popcorn blue, since the triple check will only appear when you reply to the text they have sent you, and not before.

Another of the most popular functions is, without a doubt, the possibility of put a password to certain chats, which hides certain conversations from the prying eyes of people who do not have the PIN.

As if that were not enough, this WhatsApp mod offers further customization of the interfaceso the user will feel more comfortable knowing that they can adapt the platform to their liking.