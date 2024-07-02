Although Rockstar Games is at full steam to be able to launch on time GTA VI in it 2025they have not neglected their main source of money, we are clearly talking about the online releases that remain at the forefront providing objects to users who do not give up the experiences for anything in the world. And right throughout the month of July there will be rewards that will not go unnoticed by open world enthusiasts. Red Dead Online.

This time, the theme is very naturalistic and users can participate in the following events: “Protection of legendary animals”, “Marking wild animals” and “Wildlife photographer”With this, users will earn triple rewards, both in terms of money and experience points.

For its part, Those who log in between July 2 and July 8 will receive the Serape Rebellion free. By completing an Animal Sighting Mission and a round of “Wildlife Photographer”, you will get the Burnt Village Treasure Map and the Owanjila hat blue, respectively. Consistency will also be rewarded this month by completing daily challenges five days in a row to earn the Eberhart coat red.

Here are more of the featured activities:

– From July 2nd to July 8th: Big Fish (for experts)

– From July 9th to 15th: Plunder and Spoils of War (for experts)

– From July 16th to 22nd: Conquest (for experts)

– From July 23rd to 29th: Team Gun Rush

Finally, they reported that the YouTuber, JillyBeanycontinues to show elegant outfits. It created outfits for specialist players and for those who play role-play, such as the Pathfinder, ideal for adventurous naturalists, especially in this month starring conservationists. They can be found in participating tailors or in the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalog.

Remember that the game is available in PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Via: Press Release

Author’s note: This game never stops releasing interesting new features, so users will stay entertained while waiting for the next step in the evolution of GTA.